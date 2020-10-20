1 MGF to UGX - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ugandan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.16627871 Ugandan Shillings

1 UGX = 6.01400 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Ugandan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:45 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ugandan Shilling

mgf
MGF
ugx
UGX
1 MGF0.166279 UGX
5 MGF0.831394 UGX
10 MGF1.66279 UGX
25 MGF4.15697 UGX
50 MGF8.31394 UGX
100 MGF16.6279 UGX
500 MGF83.1394 UGX
1,000 MGF166.279 UGX
5,000 MGF831.394 UGX
10,000 MGF1,662.79 UGX

Convert Ugandan Shilling to Malagasy Franc

ugx
UGX
mgf
MGF
1 UGX6.014 MGF
5 UGX30.07 MGF
10 UGX60.14 MGF
25 UGX150.35 MGF
50 UGX300.7 MGF
100 UGX601.4 MGF
500 UGX3,007 MGF
1,000 UGX6,014 MGF
5,000 UGX30,070 MGF
10,000 UGX60,140 MGF

MGF to UGX Chart

1 MGF = 0 UGX

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Ugandan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.855620.88404
Low
0.800200.80020
Average
0.836080.85237
Volatility
0.77%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ugx

UGX - Ugandan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ugandan Shilling exchange rate is the UGX to USD rate. The currency code for Ugandan Shillings is UGX. The currency symbol is USh.

More Ugandan Shilling info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings