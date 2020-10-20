1 MGF to UAH - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ukrainian Hryvni

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00176135 Ukrainian Hryvni

1 UAH = 567.746 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Ukrainian Hryvnia conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 09:25 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ukrainian Hryvnia

mgf
MGF
uah
UAH
1 MGF0.00176135 UAH
5 MGF0.00880675 UAH
10 MGF0.0176135 UAH
25 MGF0.0440338 UAH
50 MGF0.0880675 UAH
100 MGF0.176135 UAH
500 MGF0.880675 UAH
1,000 MGF1.76135 UAH
5,000 MGF8.80675 UAH
10,000 MGF17.6135 UAH

Convert Ukrainian Hryvnia to Malagasy Franc

uah
UAH
mgf
MGF
1 UAH567.746 MGF
5 UAH2,838.73 MGF
10 UAH5,677.46 MGF
25 UAH14,193.7 MGF
50 UAH28,387.3 MGF
100 UAH56,774.6 MGF
500 UAH283,873 MGF
1,000 UAH567,746 MGF
5,000 UAH2,838,730 MGF
10,000 UAH5,677,460 MGF

MGF to UAH Chart

1 MGF = 0 UAH

1 Malagasy Franc to Ukrainian Hryvnia stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00916660.0091666
Low
0.00880800.0088080
Average
0.00904780.0089968
Volatility
0.64%0.60%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

uah

UAH - Ukrainian Hryvnia

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.

More Ukrainian Hryvnia info

