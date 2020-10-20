1 MGF to TZS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Tanzanian Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.11857669 Tanzanian Shillings

1 TZS = 8.43336 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Tanzanian Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:45 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Tanzanian Shilling

mgf
MGF
tzs
TZS
1 MGF0.118577 TZS
5 MGF0.592883 TZS
10 MGF1.18577 TZS
25 MGF2.96442 TZS
50 MGF5.92883 TZS
100 MGF11.8577 TZS
500 MGF59.2883 TZS
1,000 MGF118.577 TZS
5,000 MGF592.883 TZS
10,000 MGF1,185.77 TZS

Convert Tanzanian Shilling to Malagasy Franc

tzs
TZS
mgf
MGF
1 TZS8.43336 MGF
5 TZS42.1668 MGF
10 TZS84.3336 MGF
25 TZS210.834 MGF
50 TZS421.668 MGF
100 TZS843.336 MGF
500 TZS4,216.68 MGF
1,000 TZS8,433.36 MGF
5,000 TZS42,166.8 MGF
10,000 TZS84,333.6 MGF

MGF to TZS Chart

1 MGF = 0 TZS

1 Malagasy Franc to Tanzanian Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.597420.59742
Low
0.578710.57871
Average
0.585690.58587
Volatility
0.67%0.54%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

tzs

TZS - Tanzanian Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tanzanian Shilling exchange rate is the TZS to USD rate. The currency code for Tanzanian Shillings is TZS. The currency symbol is TSh.

