1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000066785901 Tuvaluan Dollars
1 TVD = 14,973.2 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
TVD
|1 MGF
|0.0000667859 TVD
|5 MGF
|0.00033393 TVD
|10 MGF
|0.000667859 TVD
|25 MGF
|0.00166965 TVD
|50 MGF
|0.0033393 TVD
|100 MGF
|0.00667859 TVD
|500 MGF
|0.033393 TVD
|1,000 MGF
|0.0667859 TVD
|5,000 MGF
|0.33393 TVD
|10,000 MGF
|0.667859 TVD
1 MGF = 0 TVD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00034089
|0.00035641
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00032294
|0.00032294
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00033612
|0.00034160
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.77%
|0.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.More Tuvaluan Dollar info
