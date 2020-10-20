1 MGF to TRL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Turkish Lira

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

1,464.0544 Turkish Lira

1 TRL = 0.000683035 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

TRL replaced by TRY

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:34 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Turkish Lira

mgf
MGF
trl
TRL
1 MGF1,464.05 TRL
5 MGF7,320.27 TRL
10 MGF14,640.5 TRL
25 MGF36,601.4 TRL
50 MGF73,202.7 TRL
100 MGF146,405 TRL
500 MGF732,027 TRL
1,000 MGF1,464,050 TRL
5,000 MGF7,320,270 TRL
10,000 MGF14,640,500 TRL

Convert Turkish Lira to Malagasy Franc

trl
TRL
mgf
MGF
1 TRL0.000683035 MGF
5 TRL0.00341517 MGF
10 TRL0.00683035 MGF
25 TRL0.0170759 MGF
50 TRL0.0341517 MGF
100 TRL0.0683035 MGF
500 TRL0.341517 MGF
1,000 TRL0.683035 MGF
5,000 TRL3.41517 MGF
10,000 TRL6.83035 MGF

MGF to TRL Chart

1 MGF = 0 TRL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00737820.0074585
Low
0.00705940.0070594
Average
0.00728760.0073067
Volatility
0.75%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings