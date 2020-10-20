1 MGF to TJS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Tajikistani Somoni

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00047834035 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 2,090.56 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:44 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Tajikistani Somoni

mgf
MGF
tjs
TJS
1 MGF0.00047834 TJS
5 MGF0.0023917 TJS
10 MGF0.0047834 TJS
25 MGF0.0119585 TJS
50 MGF0.023917 TJS
100 MGF0.047834 TJS
500 MGF0.23917 TJS
1,000 MGF0.47834 TJS
5,000 MGF2.3917 TJS
10,000 MGF4.7834 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to Malagasy Franc

tjs
TJS
mgf
MGF
1 TJS2,090.56 MGF
5 TJS10,452.8 MGF
10 TJS20,905.6 MGF
25 TJS52,264 MGF
50 TJS104,528 MGF
100 TJS209,056 MGF
500 TJS1,045,280 MGF
1,000 TJS2,090,560 MGF
5,000 TJS10,452,800 MGF
10,000 TJS20,905,600 MGF

MGF to TJS Chart

1 MGF = 0 TJS

1 Malagasy Franc to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00240820.0025204
Low
0.00231970.0023197
Average
0.00238480.0024368
Volatility
0.64%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

More Tajikistani Somoni info

