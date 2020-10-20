1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00082021626 Swazi Emalangeni
1 SZL = 1,219.19 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SZL
|1 MGF
|0.000820216 SZL
|5 MGF
|0.00410108 SZL
|10 MGF
|0.00820216 SZL
|25 MGF
|0.0205054 SZL
|50 MGF
|0.0410108 SZL
|100 MGF
|0.0820216 SZL
|500 MGF
|0.410108 SZL
|1,000 MGF
|0.820216 SZL
|5,000 MGF
|4.10108 SZL
|10,000 MGF
|8.20216 SZL
1 MGF = 0 SZL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0042401
|0.0043887
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039936
|0.0039936
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0041057
|0.0041806
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.08%
|0.90%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.More Swazi Lilangeni info
