1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00039312602 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 2,543.71 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
SVC
|1 MGF
|0.000393126 SVC
|5 MGF
|0.00196563 SVC
|10 MGF
|0.00393126 SVC
|25 MGF
|0.00982815 SVC
|50 MGF
|0.0196563 SVC
|100 MGF
|0.0393126 SVC
|500 MGF
|0.196563 SVC
|1,000 MGF
|0.393126 SVC
|5,000 MGF
|1.96563 SVC
|10,000 MGF
|3.93126 SVC
1 MGF = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0019690
|0.0020144
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018966
|0.0018966
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0019541
|0.0019717
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
