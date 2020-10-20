1 MGF to SLL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Sierra Leonean Leones

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

1.0119076 Sierra Leonean Leones

1 SLL = 0.988233 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:43 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone

mgf
MGF
sll
SLL
1 MGF1.01191 SLL
5 MGF5.05954 SLL
10 MGF10.1191 SLL
25 MGF25.2977 SLL
50 MGF50.5954 SLL
100 MGF101.191 SLL
500 MGF505.954 SLL
1,000 MGF1,011.91 SLL
5,000 MGF5,059.54 SLL
10,000 MGF10,119.1 SLL

Convert Sierra Leonean Leone to Malagasy Franc

sll
SLL
mgf
MGF
1 SLL0.988233 MGF
5 SLL4.94116 MGF
10 SLL9.88233 MGF
25 SLL24.7058 MGF
50 SLL49.4116 MGF
100 SLL98.8233 MGF
500 SLL494.116 MGF
1,000 SLL988.233 MGF
5,000 SLL4,941.16 MGF
10,000 SLL9,882.33 MGF

MGF to SLL Chart

1 MGF = 0 SLL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Sierra Leonean Leone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.06825.2733
Low
4.88214.8821
Average
5.02705.1000
Volatility
0.72%0.80%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

sll

SLL - Sierra Leonean Leone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.

More Sierra Leonean Leone info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings