1 MGF to SBD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Solomon Islander Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00037353179 Solomon Islander Dollars

1 SBD = 2,677.15 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Solomon Islander Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:43 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Solomon Islander Dollar

mgf
MGF
sbd
SBD
1 MGF0.000373532 SBD
5 MGF0.00186766 SBD
10 MGF0.00373532 SBD
25 MGF0.00933829 SBD
50 MGF0.0186766 SBD
100 MGF0.0373532 SBD
500 MGF0.186766 SBD
1,000 MGF0.373532 SBD
5,000 MGF1.86766 SBD
10,000 MGF3.73532 SBD

Convert Solomon Islander Dollar to Malagasy Franc

sbd
SBD
mgf
MGF
1 SBD2,677.15 MGF
5 SBD13,385.7 MGF
10 SBD26,771.5 MGF
25 SBD66,928.7 MGF
50 SBD133,857 MGF
100 SBD267,715 MGF
500 SBD1,338,570 MGF
1,000 SBD2,677,150 MGF
5,000 SBD13,385,700 MGF
10,000 SBD26,771,500 MGF

MGF to SBD Chart

1 MGF = 0 SBD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Solomon Islander Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00189420.0019480
Low
0.00180350.0018035
Average
0.00185830.0018777
Volatility
0.90%0.87%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

sbd

SBD - Solomon Islander Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Solomon Islander Dollar info

