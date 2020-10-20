1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0048634055 Serbian Dinars
1 RSD = 205.617 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
RSD
|1 MGF
|0.00486341 RSD
|5 MGF
|0.024317 RSD
|10 MGF
|0.0486341 RSD
|25 MGF
|0.121585 RSD
|50 MGF
|0.24317 RSD
|100 MGF
|0.486341 RSD
|500 MGF
|2.4317 RSD
|1,000 MGF
|4.86341 RSD
|5,000 MGF
|24.317 RSD
|10,000 MGF
|48.6341 RSD
1 MGF = 0 RSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024618
|0.025212
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023507
|0.023507
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.024306
|0.024517
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..More Serbian Dinar info
