1 MGF to ROL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Romanian Lei

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

2.0678186 Romanian Lei

1 ROL = 0.483601 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

ROL replaced by RON

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:34 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Romanian Leu

mgf
MGF
rol
ROL
1 MGF2.06782 ROL
5 MGF10.3391 ROL
10 MGF20.6782 ROL
25 MGF51.6955 ROL
50 MGF103.391 ROL
100 MGF206.782 ROL
500 MGF1,033.91 ROL
1,000 MGF2,067.82 ROL
5,000 MGF10,339.1 ROL
10,000 MGF20,678.2 ROL

Convert Romanian Leu to Malagasy Franc

rol
ROL
mgf
MGF
1 ROL0.483601 MGF
5 ROL2.41801 MGF
10 ROL4.83601 MGF
25 ROL12.09 MGF
50 ROL24.1801 MGF
100 ROL48.3601 MGF
500 ROL241.801 MGF
1,000 ROL483.601 MGF
5,000 ROL2,418.01 MGF
10,000 ROL4,836.01 MGF

MGF to ROL Chart

1 MGF = 0 ROL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00104650.0010711
Low
0.000999650.00099965
Average
0.00103330.0010416
Volatility
0.74%0.62%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

rol

ROL - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the ROL to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is ROL.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings