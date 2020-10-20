1 Malagasy Franc =
0.33782271 Paraguayan Guarani
1 PYG = 2.96013 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
PYG
|1 MGF
|0.337823 PYG
|5 MGF
|1.68911 PYG
|10 MGF
|3.37823 PYG
|25 MGF
|8.44557 PYG
|50 MGF
|16.8911 PYG
|100 MGF
|33.7823 PYG
|500 MGF
|168.911 PYG
|1,000 MGF
|337.823 PYG
|5,000 MGF
|1,689.11 PYG
|10,000 MGF
|3,378.23 PYG
1 MGF = 0 PYG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.6940
|1.7090
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.6301
|1.6301
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.6815
|1.6856
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguayan Guarani is PYG. The currency symbol is Gs.More Paraguayan Guarani info
