1 MGF to PTE - Convert Malagasy Francs to Portuguese Escudos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0083302148 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 120.045 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

PTE replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:42 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Portuguese Escudo

mgf
MGF
pte
PTE
1 MGF0.00833021 PTE
5 MGF0.0416511 PTE
10 MGF0.0833021 PTE
25 MGF0.208255 PTE
50 MGF0.416511 PTE
100 MGF0.833021 PTE
500 MGF4.16511 PTE
1,000 MGF8.33021 PTE
5,000 MGF41.6511 PTE
10,000 MGF83.3021 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to Malagasy Franc

pte
PTE
mgf
MGF
1 PTE120.045 MGF
5 PTE600.225 MGF
10 PTE1,200.45 MGF
25 PTE3,001.12 MGF
50 PTE6,002.25 MGF
100 PTE12,004.5 MGF
500 PTE60,022.5 MGF
1,000 PTE120,045 MGF
5,000 PTE600,225 MGF
10,000 PTE1,200,450 MGF

MGF to PTE Chart

1 MGF = 0 PTE

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings