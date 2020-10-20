1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000044924423 Panamanian Balboa
1 PAB = 22,259.6 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
PAB
|1 MGF
|0.0000449244 PAB
|5 MGF
|0.000224622 PAB
|10 MGF
|0.000449244 PAB
|25 MGF
|0.00112311 PAB
|50 MGF
|0.00224622 PAB
|100 MGF
|0.00449244 PAB
|500 MGF
|0.0224622 PAB
|1,000 MGF
|0.0449244 PAB
|5,000 MGF
|0.224622 PAB
|10,000 MGF
|0.449244 PAB
1 MGF = 0 PAB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022503
|0.00023021
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021675
|0.00021675
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00022332
|0.00022534
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Panamanian Balboa exchange rate is the PAB to USD rate. The currency code for Panamanian Balboa is PAB. The currency symbol is B/..More Panamanian Balboa info
