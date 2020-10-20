1 MGF to NLG - Convert Malagasy Francs to Dutch Guilders

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000091566214 Dutch Guilders

1 NLG = 10,921.1 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

NLG replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:42 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Dutch Guilder

mgf
MGF
nlg
NLG
1 MGF0.0000915662 NLG
5 MGF0.000457831 NLG
10 MGF0.000915662 NLG
25 MGF0.00228916 NLG
50 MGF0.00457831 NLG
100 MGF0.00915662 NLG
500 MGF0.0457831 NLG
1,000 MGF0.0915662 NLG
5,000 MGF0.457831 NLG
10,000 MGF0.915662 NLG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Malagasy Franc

nlg
NLG
mgf
MGF
1 NLG10,921.1 MGF
5 NLG54,605.3 MGF
10 NLG109,211 MGF
25 NLG273,026 MGF
50 NLG546,053 MGF
100 NLG1,092,110 MGF
500 NLG5,460,530 MGF
1,000 NLG10,921,100 MGF
5,000 NLG54,605,300 MGF
10,000 NLG109,211,000 MGF

MGF to NLG Chart

1 MGF = 0 NLG

1 Malagasy Franc to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

nlg

NLG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.

