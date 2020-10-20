1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0028691442 Mozambican Meticais
1 MZN = 348.536 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
MZN
|1 MGF
|0.00286914 MZN
|5 MGF
|0.0143457 MZN
|10 MGF
|0.0286914 MZN
|25 MGF
|0.0717286 MZN
|50 MGF
|0.143457 MZN
|100 MGF
|0.286914 MZN
|500 MGF
|1.43457 MZN
|1,000 MGF
|2.86914 MZN
|5,000 MGF
|14.3457 MZN
|10,000 MGF
|28.6914 MZN
1 MGF = 0 MZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014327
|0.014772
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013843
|0.013843
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014224
|0.014369
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mozambican Metical exchange rate is the MZN to USD rate. The currency code for Mozambican Meticais is MZN. The currency symbol is MT.More Mozambican Metical info
