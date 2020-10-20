1 Malagasy Franc =
0.075109525 Malawian Kwachas
1 MWK = 13.3139 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
MWK
|1 MGF
|0.0751095 MWK
|5 MGF
|0.375548 MWK
|10 MGF
|0.751095 MWK
|25 MGF
|1.87774 MWK
|50 MGF
|3.75548 MWK
|100 MGF
|7.51095 MWK
|500 MGF
|37.5548 MWK
|1,000 MGF
|75.1095 MWK
|5,000 MGF
|375.548 MWK
|10,000 MGF
|751.095 MWK
1 MGF = 0 MWK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39017
|0.40083
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37534
|0.37534
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.38707
|0.39114
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.More Malawian Kwacha info
