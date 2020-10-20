1 MGF to MUR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mauritian Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0020171002 Mauritian Rupees

1 MUR = 495.761 MGF

Malagasy Franc to Mauritian Rupee conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mauritian Rupee

mgf
MGF
mur
MUR
1 MGF0.0020171 MUR
5 MGF0.0100855 MUR
10 MGF0.020171 MUR
25 MGF0.0504275 MUR
50 MGF0.100855 MUR
100 MGF0.20171 MUR
500 MGF1.00855 MUR
1,000 MGF2.0171 MUR
5,000 MGF10.0855 MUR
10,000 MGF20.171 MUR

Convert Mauritian Rupee to Malagasy Franc

mur
MUR
mgf
MGF
1 MUR495.761 MGF
5 MUR2,478.81 MGF
10 MUR4,957.61 MGF
25 MUR12,394 MGF
50 MUR24,788.1 MGF
100 MUR49,576.1 MGF
500 MUR247,881 MGF
1,000 MUR495,761 MGF
5,000 MUR2,478,810 MGF
10,000 MUR4,957,610 MGF

MGF to MUR Chart

1 MGF = 0 MUR

1 Malagasy Franc to Mauritian Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0102390.010864
Low
0.0100230.010023
Average
0.0101270.010308
Volatility
0.42%0.97%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mur

MUR - Mauritian Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Mauritian Rupee info

, ratings