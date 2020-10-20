1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0020171002 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 495.761 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0020171002 Mauritian Rupees
1 MUR = 495.761 MGF
MGF
MUR
|1 MGF
|0.0020171 MUR
|5 MGF
|0.0100855 MUR
|10 MGF
|0.020171 MUR
|25 MGF
|0.0504275 MUR
|50 MGF
|0.100855 MUR
|100 MGF
|0.20171 MUR
|500 MGF
|1.00855 MUR
|1,000 MGF
|2.0171 MUR
|5,000 MGF
|10.0855 MUR
|10,000 MGF
|20.171 MUR
1 MGF = 0 MUR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010239
|0.010864
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.010023
|0.010023
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.010127
|0.010308
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.97%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritian Rupee exchange rate is the MUR to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritian Rupees is MUR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Mauritian Rupee info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings