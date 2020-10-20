1 MGF to MRU - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0017770773 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRU = 562.722 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:41 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mgf
MGF
mru
MRU
1 MGF0.00177708 MRU
5 MGF0.00888539 MRU
10 MGF0.0177708 MRU
25 MGF0.0444269 MRU
50 MGF0.0888539 MRU
100 MGF0.177708 MRU
500 MGF0.888539 MRU
1,000 MGF1.77708 MRU
5,000 MGF8.88539 MRU
10,000 MGF17.7708 MRU

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Franc

mru
MRU
mgf
MGF
1 MRU562.722 MGF
5 MRU2,813.61 MGF
10 MRU5,627.22 MGF
25 MRU14,068 MGF
50 MRU28,136.1 MGF
100 MRU56,272.2 MGF
500 MRU281,361 MGF
1,000 MRU562,722 MGF
5,000 MRU2,813,610 MGF
10,000 MRU5,627,220 MGF

MGF to MRU Chart

1 MGF = 0 MRU

1 Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00887770.0091892
Low
0.00858260.0085826
Average
0.00880080.0089224
Volatility
0.67%0.61%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mru

MRU - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRU to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRU. The currency symbol is UM.

