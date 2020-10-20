1 MGF to MRO - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.017770773 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRO = 56.2722 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

MRO replaced by MRU

Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:41 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

mgf
MGF
mro
MRO
1 MGF0.0177708 MRO
5 MGF0.0888539 MRO
10 MGF0.177708 MRO
25 MGF0.444269 MRO
50 MGF0.888539 MRO
100 MGF1.77708 MRO
500 MGF8.88539 MRO
1,000 MGF17.7708 MRO
5,000 MGF88.8539 MRO
10,000 MGF177.708 MRO

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Malagasy Franc

mro
MRO
mgf
MGF
1 MRO56.2722 MGF
5 MRO281.361 MGF
10 MRO562.722 MGF
25 MRO1,406.8 MGF
50 MRO2,813.61 MGF
100 MRO5,627.22 MGF
500 MRO28,136.1 MGF
1,000 MRO56,272.2 MGF
5,000 MRO281,361 MGF
10,000 MRO562,722 MGF

MGF to MRO Chart

1 MGF = 0 MRO

1 Malagasy Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00887770.0091892
Low
0.00858260.0085826
Average
0.00880080.0089224
Volatility
0.67%0.61%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

