1 MGF to MNT - Convert Malagasy Francs to Mongolian Tugriks

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.15271344 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 6.54821 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:41 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Mongolian Tughrik

mgf
MGF
mnt
MNT
1 MGF0.152713 MNT
5 MGF0.763567 MNT
10 MGF1.52713 MNT
25 MGF3.81784 MNT
50 MGF7.63567 MNT
100 MGF15.2713 MNT
500 MGF76.3567 MNT
1,000 MGF152.713 MNT
5,000 MGF763.567 MNT
10,000 MGF1,527.13 MNT

Convert Mongolian Tughrik to Malagasy Franc

mnt
MNT
mgf
MGF
1 MNT6.54821 MGF
5 MNT32.7411 MGF
10 MNT65.4821 MGF
25 MNT163.705 MGF
50 MNT327.411 MGF
100 MNT654.821 MGF
500 MNT3,274.11 MGF
1,000 MNT6,548.21 MGF
5,000 MNT32,741.1 MGF
10,000 MNT65,482.1 MGF

1 Malagasy Franc to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.764220.78185
Low
0.737010.73701
Average
0.758360.76461
Volatility
0.61%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

