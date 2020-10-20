1 MGF to LYD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Libyan Dinars

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0002184245 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 4,578.24 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:40 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Libyan Dinar

mgf
MGF
lyd
LYD
1 MGF0.000218425 LYD
5 MGF0.00109212 LYD
10 MGF0.00218425 LYD
25 MGF0.00546061 LYD
50 MGF0.0109212 LYD
100 MGF0.0218425 LYD
500 MGF0.109212 LYD
1,000 MGF0.218425 LYD
5,000 MGF1.09212 LYD
10,000 MGF2.18425 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Malagasy Franc

lyd
LYD
mgf
MGF
1 LYD4,578.24 MGF
5 LYD22,891.2 MGF
10 LYD45,782.4 MGF
25 LYD114,456 MGF
50 LYD228,912 MGF
100 LYD457,824 MGF
500 LYD2,289,120 MGF
1,000 LYD4,578,240 MGF
5,000 LYD22,891,200 MGF
10,000 LYD45,782,400 MGF

MGF to LYD Chart

1 MGF = 0 LYD

1 Malagasy Franc to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00108910.0011186
Low
0.00105340.0010534
Average
0.00108390.0010940
Volatility
0.63%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

More Libyan Dinar info

