1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0002184245 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 4,578.24 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
LYD
|1 MGF
|0.000218425 LYD
|5 MGF
|0.00109212 LYD
|10 MGF
|0.00218425 LYD
|25 MGF
|0.00546061 LYD
|50 MGF
|0.0109212 LYD
|100 MGF
|0.0218425 LYD
|500 MGF
|0.109212 LYD
|1,000 MGF
|0.218425 LYD
|5,000 MGF
|1.09212 LYD
|10,000 MGF
|2.18425 LYD
1 MGF = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010891
|0.0011186
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0010534
|0.0010534
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0010839
|0.0010940
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.63%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
