1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000028957909 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 34,532.9 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
LVL
|1 MGF
|0.0000289579 LVL
|5 MGF
|0.00014479 LVL
|10 MGF
|0.000289579 LVL
|25 MGF
|0.000723948 LVL
|50 MGF
|0.0014479 LVL
|100 MGF
|0.00289579 LVL
|500 MGF
|0.014479 LVL
|1,000 MGF
|0.0289579 LVL
|5,000 MGF
|0.14479 LVL
|10,000 MGF
|0.289579 LVL
1 MGF = 0 LVL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020773
|0.00020907
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.96%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.
