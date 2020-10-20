1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000138170315713 Terra
1 LUNA = 7,237.44 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000138170315713 Terra
1 LUNA = 7,237.44 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
LUNA
|1 MGF
|0.00013817 LUNA
|5 MGF
|0.000690852 LUNA
|10 MGF
|0.0013817 LUNA
|25 MGF
|0.00345426 LUNA
|50 MGF
|0.00690852 LUNA
|100 MGF
|0.013817 LUNA
|500 MGF
|0.0690852 LUNA
|1,000 MGF
|0.13817 LUNA
|5,000 MGF
|0.690852 LUNA
|10,000 MGF
|1.3817 LUNA
LUNA
MGF
|1 LUNA
|7,237.44 MGF
|5 LUNA
|36,187.2 MGF
|10 LUNA
|72,374.4 MGF
|25 LUNA
|180,936 MGF
|50 LUNA
|361,872 MGF
|100 LUNA
|723,744 MGF
|500 LUNA
|3,618,720 MGF
|1,000 LUNA
|7,237,440 MGF
|5,000 LUNA
|36,187,200 MGF
|10,000 LUNA
|72,374,400 MGF
1 MGF = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00085379
|0.00085379
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038606
|0.00038606
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00063031
|0.00062820
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.57%
|12.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings