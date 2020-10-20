1 MGF to LUNA - Convert Malagasy Francs to Terra

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000138170315713 Terra

1 LUNA = 7,237.44 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Terra conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:40 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Terra

mgf
MGF
luna
LUNA
1 MGF0.00013817 LUNA
5 MGF0.000690852 LUNA
10 MGF0.0013817 LUNA
25 MGF0.00345426 LUNA
50 MGF0.00690852 LUNA
100 MGF0.013817 LUNA
500 MGF0.0690852 LUNA
1,000 MGF0.13817 LUNA
5,000 MGF0.690852 LUNA
10,000 MGF1.3817 LUNA

Convert Terra to Malagasy Franc

luna
LUNA
mgf
MGF
1 LUNA7,237.44 MGF
5 LUNA36,187.2 MGF
10 LUNA72,374.4 MGF
25 LUNA180,936 MGF
50 LUNA361,872 MGF
100 LUNA723,744 MGF
500 LUNA3,618,720 MGF
1,000 LUNA7,237,440 MGF
5,000 LUNA36,187,200 MGF
10,000 LUNA72,374,400 MGF

MGF to LUNA Chart

1 MGF = 0 LUNA

1 Malagasy Franc to Terra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000853790.00085379
Low
0.000386060.00038606
Average
0.000630310.00062820
Volatility
12.57%12.81%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

luna

LUNA - Terra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.

, ratings