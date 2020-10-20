1 MGF to LUF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Luxembourg Francs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.001675291 Luxembourg Francs

1 LUF = 596.911 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

LUF replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Luxembourg Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:40 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Luxembourg Franc

mgf
MGF
luf
LUF
1 MGF0.00167529 LUF
5 MGF0.00837645 LUF
10 MGF0.0167529 LUF
25 MGF0.0418823 LUF
50 MGF0.0837645 LUF
100 MGF0.167529 LUF
500 MGF0.837645 LUF
1,000 MGF1.67529 LUF
5,000 MGF8.37645 LUF
10,000 MGF16.7529 LUF

Convert Luxembourg Franc to Malagasy Franc

luf
LUF
mgf
MGF
1 LUF596.911 MGF
5 LUF2,984.56 MGF
10 LUF5,969.11 MGF
25 LUF14,922.8 MGF
50 LUF29,845.6 MGF
100 LUF59,691.1 MGF
500 LUF298,456 MGF
1,000 LUF596,911 MGF
5,000 LUF2,984,560 MGF
10,000 LUF5,969,110 MGF

MGF to LUF Chart

1 MGF = 0 LUF

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Luxembourg Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

