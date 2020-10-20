1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0087209317 Liberian Dollars
1 LRD = 114.667 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
LRD
|1 MGF
|0.00872093 LRD
|5 MGF
|0.0436047 LRD
|10 MGF
|0.0872093 LRD
|25 MGF
|0.218023 LRD
|50 MGF
|0.436047 LRD
|100 MGF
|0.872093 LRD
|500 MGF
|4.36047 LRD
|1,000 MGF
|8.72093 LRD
|5,000 MGF
|43.6047 LRD
|10,000 MGF
|87.2093 LRD
1 MGF = 0 LRD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.043804
|0.044672
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042215
|0.042215
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.043373
|0.043633
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.More Liberian Dollar info
