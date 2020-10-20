1 MGF to LINK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Chainlink

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000003423513121 Chainlink

1 LINK = 292,098 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Chainlink conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:39 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Chainlink

mgf
MGF
link
LINK
1 MGF0.00000342351 LINK
5 MGF0.0000171176 LINK
10 MGF0.0000342351 LINK
25 MGF0.0000855878 LINK
50 MGF0.000171176 LINK
100 MGF0.000342351 LINK
500 MGF0.00171176 LINK
1,000 MGF0.00342351 LINK
5,000 MGF0.0171176 LINK
10,000 MGF0.0342351 LINK

Convert Chainlink to Malagasy Franc

link
LINK
mgf
MGF
1 LINK292,098 MGF
5 LINK1,460,490 MGF
10 LINK2,920,980 MGF
25 LINK7,302,440 MGF
50 LINK14,604,900 MGF
100 LINK29,209,800 MGF
500 LINK146,049,000 MGF
1,000 LINK292,098,000 MGF
5,000 LINK1,460,490,000 MGF
10,000 LINK2,920,980,000 MGF

MGF to LINK Chart

1 MGF = 0 LINK

1 Malagasy Franc to Chainlink stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000169340.000017386
Low
0.0000126040.000012029
Average
0.0000150460.000014880
Volatility
3.29%4.08%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

link

LINK - Chainlink

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.

, ratings