1 Malagasy Franc =
3.9120526 Lebanese Pounds
1 LBP = 0.255620 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
LBP
|1 MGF
|3.91205 LBP
|5 MGF
|19.5603 LBP
|10 MGF
|39.1205 LBP
|25 MGF
|97.8013 LBP
|50 MGF
|195.603 LBP
|100 MGF
|391.205 LBP
|500 MGF
|1,956.03 LBP
|1,000 MGF
|3,912.05 LBP
|5,000 MGF
|19,560.3 LBP
|10,000 MGF
|39,120.5 LBP
1 MGF = 0 LBP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|20.056
|20.531
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|19.448
|19.448
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|19.750
|20.031
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.96%
|1.02%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.More Lebanese Pound info
