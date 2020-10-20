1 MGF to LBP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Lebanese Pounds

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

3.9120526 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.255620 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Aug 29, 2024, 23:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Lebanese Pound

MGF
LBP
1 MGF3.91205 LBP
5 MGF19.5603 LBP
10 MGF39.1205 LBP
25 MGF97.8013 LBP
50 MGF195.603 LBP
100 MGF391.205 LBP
500 MGF1,956.03 LBP
1,000 MGF3,912.05 LBP
5,000 MGF19,560.3 LBP
10,000 MGF39,120.5 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to Malagasy Franc

LBP
MGF
1 LBP0.25562 MGF
5 LBP1.2781 MGF
10 LBP2.5562 MGF
25 LBP6.39051 MGF
50 LBP12.781 MGF
100 LBP25.562 MGF
500 LBP127.81 MGF
1,000 LBP255.62 MGF
5,000 LBP1,278.1 MGF
10,000 LBP2,556.2 MGF

MGF to LBP Chart

1 MGF = 0 LBP

1 Malagasy Franc to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
20.05620.531
Low
19.44819.448
Average
19.75020.031
Volatility
0.96%1.02%

Currency Information

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

More Lebanese Pound info

