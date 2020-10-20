1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0038603329 Kyrgyzstani Soms
1 KGS = 259.045 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
KGS
|1 MGF
|0.00386033 KGS
|5 MGF
|0.0193017 KGS
|10 MGF
|0.0386033 KGS
|25 MGF
|0.0965083 KGS
|50 MGF
|0.193017 KGS
|100 MGF
|0.386033 KGS
|500 MGF
|1.93017 KGS
|1,000 MGF
|3.86033 KGS
|5,000 MGF
|19.3017 KGS
|10,000 MGF
|38.6033 KGS
1 MGF = 0 KGS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.019779
|0.020535
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018653
|0.018653
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.019432
|0.019842
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.More Kyrgyzstani Som info
