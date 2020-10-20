1 MGF to GNF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Guinean Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.38558868 Guinean Francs

1 GNF = 2.59344 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Guinean Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Guinean Franc

mgf
MGF
gnf
GNF
1 MGF0.385589 GNF
5 MGF1.92794 GNF
10 MGF3.85589 GNF
25 MGF9.63972 GNF
50 MGF19.2794 GNF
100 MGF38.5589 GNF
500 MGF192.794 GNF
1,000 MGF385.589 GNF
5,000 MGF1,927.94 GNF
10,000 MGF3,855.89 GNF

Convert Guinean Franc to Malagasy Franc

gnf
GNF
mgf
MGF
1 GNF2.59344 MGF
5 GNF12.9672 MGF
10 GNF25.9344 MGF
25 GNF64.8359 MGF
50 GNF129.672 MGF
100 GNF259.344 MGF
500 GNF1,296.72 MGF
1,000 GNF2,593.44 MGF
5,000 GNF12,967.2 MGF
10,000 GNF25,934.4 MGF

MGF to GNF Chart

1 MGF = 0 GNF

1 Malagasy Franc to Guinean Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.93501.9793
Low
1.86191.8619
Average
1.91931.9355
Volatility
0.99%0.69%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

gnf

GNF - Guinean Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.

More Guinean Franc info

