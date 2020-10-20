1 Malagasy Franc =
0.38558868 Guinean Francs
1 GNF = 2.59344 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
GNF
|1 MGF
|0.385589 GNF
|5 MGF
|1.92794 GNF
|10 MGF
|3.85589 GNF
|25 MGF
|9.63972 GNF
|50 MGF
|19.2794 GNF
|100 MGF
|38.5589 GNF
|500 MGF
|192.794 GNF
|1,000 MGF
|385.589 GNF
|5,000 MGF
|1,927.94 GNF
|10,000 MGF
|3,855.89 GNF
1 MGF = 0 GNF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.9350
|1.9793
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8619
|1.8619
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.9193
|1.9355
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.99%
|0.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinean Francs is GNF. The currency symbol is FG.More Guinean Franc info
