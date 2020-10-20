1 MGF to GMD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Gambian Dalasis

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.003046822 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 328.211 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Gambian Dalasi

mgf
MGF
gmd
GMD
1 MGF0.00304682 GMD
5 MGF0.0152341 GMD
10 MGF0.0304682 GMD
25 MGF0.0761706 GMD
50 MGF0.152341 GMD
100 MGF0.304682 GMD
500 MGF1.52341 GMD
1,000 MGF3.04682 GMD
5,000 MGF15.2341 GMD
10,000 MGF30.4682 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to Malagasy Franc

gmd
GMD
mgf
MGF
1 GMD328.211 MGF
5 GMD1,641.05 MGF
10 GMD3,282.11 MGF
25 GMD8,205.27 MGF
50 GMD16,410.5 MGF
100 GMD32,821.1 MGF
500 GMD164,105 MGF
1,000 GMD328,211 MGF
5,000 GMD1,641,050 MGF
10,000 GMD3,282,110 MGF

MGF to GMD Chart

1 MGF = 0 GMD

1 Malagasy Franc to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0152560.015623
Low
0.0147440.014744
Average
0.0151660.015294
Volatility
0.59%0.49%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

