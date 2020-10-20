1 MGF to GIP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Gibraltar Pounds

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000035142575 Gibraltar Pounds

1 GIP = 28,455.5 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Gibraltar Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Gibraltar Pound

mgf
MGF
gip
GIP
1 MGF0.0000351426 GIP
5 MGF0.000175713 GIP
10 MGF0.000351426 GIP
25 MGF0.000878564 GIP
50 MGF0.00175713 GIP
100 MGF0.00351426 GIP
500 MGF0.0175713 GIP
1,000 MGF0.0351426 GIP
5,000 MGF0.175713 GIP
10,000 MGF0.351426 GIP

Convert Gibraltar Pound to Malagasy Franc

gip
GIP
mgf
MGF
1 GIP28,455.5 MGF
5 GIP142,278 MGF
10 GIP284,555 MGF
25 GIP711,388 MGF
50 GIP1,422,780 MGF
100 GIP2,845,550 MGF
500 GIP14,227,800 MGF
1,000 GIP28,455,500 MGF
5,000 GIP142,278,000 MGF
10,000 GIP284,555,000 MGF

MGF to GIP Chart

1 MGF = 0 GIP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Gibraltar Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000177430.00018412
Low
0.000170030.00017003
Average
0.000175810.00017857
Volatility
0.70%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

More Gibraltar Pound info

