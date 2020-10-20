1 MGF to GHS - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ghanaian Cedis

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00068889613 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHS = 1,451.60 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ghanaian Cedi

mgf
MGF
ghs
GHS
1 MGF0.000688896 GHS
5 MGF0.00344448 GHS
10 MGF0.00688896 GHS
25 MGF0.0172224 GHS
50 MGF0.0344448 GHS
100 MGF0.0688896 GHS
500 MGF0.344448 GHS
1,000 MGF0.688896 GHS
5,000 MGF3.44448 GHS
10,000 MGF6.88896 GHS

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Malagasy Franc

ghs
GHS
mgf
MGF
1 GHS1,451.6 MGF
5 GHS7,257.99 MGF
10 GHS14,516 MGF
25 GHS36,289.9 MGF
50 GHS72,579.9 MGF
100 GHS145,160 MGF
500 GHS725,799 MGF
1,000 GHS1,451,600 MGF
5,000 GHS7,257,990 MGF
10,000 GHS14,516,000 MGF

MGF to GHS Chart

1 MGF = 0 GHS

1 Malagasy Franc to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00342120.0034212
Low
0.00330940.0030329
Average
0.00336180.0032095
Volatility
0.59%0.72%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

