1 MGF to GGP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Guernsey Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000035142575 Guernsey Pounds

1 GGP = 28,455.5 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Guernsey Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Guernsey Pound

mgf
MGF
ggp
GGP
1 MGF0.0000351426 GGP
5 MGF0.000175713 GGP
10 MGF0.000351426 GGP
25 MGF0.000878564 GGP
50 MGF0.00175713 GGP
100 MGF0.00351426 GGP
500 MGF0.0175713 GGP
1,000 MGF0.0351426 GGP
5,000 MGF0.175713 GGP
10,000 MGF0.351426 GGP

Convert Guernsey Pound to Malagasy Franc

ggp
GGP
mgf
MGF
1 GGP28,455.5 MGF
5 GGP142,278 MGF
10 GGP284,555 MGF
25 GGP711,388 MGF
50 GGP1,422,780 MGF
100 GGP2,845,550 MGF
500 GGP14,227,800 MGF
1,000 GGP28,455,500 MGF
5,000 GGP142,278,000 MGF
10,000 GGP284,555,000 MGF

MGF to GGP Chart

1 MGF = 0 GGP

1 Malagasy Franc to Guernsey Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000177430.00018412
Low
0.000170030.00017003
Average
0.000175810.00017857
Volatility
0.70%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ggp

GGP - Guernsey Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Guernsey Pound info

