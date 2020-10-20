1 MGF to FKP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Falkland Island Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000035196692 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 28,411.8 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:36 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Falkland Island Pound

mgf
MGF
fkp
FKP
1 MGF0.0000351967 FKP
5 MGF0.000175983 FKP
10 MGF0.000351967 FKP
25 MGF0.000879917 FKP
50 MGF0.00175983 FKP
100 MGF0.00351967 FKP
500 MGF0.0175983 FKP
1,000 MGF0.0351967 FKP
5,000 MGF0.175983 FKP
10,000 MGF0.351967 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Malagasy Franc

fkp
FKP
mgf
MGF
1 FKP28,411.8 MGF
5 FKP142,059 MGF
10 FKP284,118 MGF
25 FKP710,294 MGF
50 FKP1,420,590 MGF
100 FKP2,841,180 MGF
500 FKP14,205,900 MGF
1,000 FKP28,411,800 MGF
5,000 FKP142,059,000 MGF
10,000 FKP284,118,000 MGF

MGF to FKP Chart

1 MGF = 0 FKP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000177430.00018412
Low
0.000170030.00017003
Average
0.000175810.00017857
Volatility
0.70%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

More Falkland Island Pound info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings