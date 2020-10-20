1 MGF to ETH - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ethereum

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000000014309223 Ethereum

1 ETH = 69,885,000 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Ethereum conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:36 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ethereum

mgf
MGF
eth
ETH
1 MGF0.0000000143092 ETH
5 MGF0.0000000715461 ETH
10 MGF0.000000143092 ETH
25 MGF0.000000357731 ETH
50 MGF0.000000715461 ETH
100 MGF0.00000143092 ETH
500 MGF0.00000715461 ETH
1,000 MGF0.0000143092 ETH
5,000 MGF0.0000715461 ETH
10,000 MGF0.000143092 ETH

Convert Ethereum to Malagasy Franc

eth
ETH
mgf
MGF
1 ETH69,885,000 MGF
5 ETH349,425,000 MGF
10 ETH698,850,000 MGF
25 ETH1,747,120,000 MGF
50 ETH3,494,250,000 MGF
100 ETH6,988,500,000 MGF
500 ETH34,942,500,000 MGF
1,000 ETH69,885,000,000 MGF
5,000 ETH349,425,000,000 MGF
10,000 ETH698,850,000,000 MGF

MGF to ETH Chart

1 MGF = 0 ETH

1 Malagasy Franc to Ethereum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000000666000.000000077800
Low
0.0000000578000.000000057800
Average
0.0000000633000.000000067300
Volatility
1.76%3.14%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

eth

ETH - Ethereum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.

