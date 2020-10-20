1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000014309223 Ethereum
1 ETH = 69,885,000 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
ETH
|1 MGF
|0.0000000143092 ETH
|5 MGF
|0.0000000715461 ETH
|10 MGF
|0.000000143092 ETH
|25 MGF
|0.000000357731 ETH
|50 MGF
|0.000000715461 ETH
|100 MGF
|0.00000143092 ETH
|500 MGF
|0.00000715461 ETH
|1,000 MGF
|0.0000143092 ETH
|5,000 MGF
|0.0000715461 ETH
|10,000 MGF
|0.000143092 ETH
1 MGF = 0 ETH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000066600
|0.000000077800
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000000057800
|0.000000057800
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000000063300
|0.000000067300
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.76%
|3.14%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.More Ethereum info
