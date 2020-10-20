1 MGF to ETB - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ethiopian Birrs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0025851866 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 386.819 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 11:52 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ethiopian Birr

mgf
MGF
etb
ETB
1 MGF0.00258519 ETB
5 MGF0.0129259 ETB
10 MGF0.0258519 ETB
25 MGF0.0646297 ETB
50 MGF0.129259 ETB
100 MGF0.258519 ETB
500 MGF1.29259 ETB
1,000 MGF2.58519 ETB
5,000 MGF12.9259 ETB
10,000 MGF25.8519 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to Malagasy Franc

etb
ETB
mgf
MGF
1 ETB386.819 MGF
5 ETB1,934.1 MGF
10 ETB3,868.19 MGF
25 ETB9,670.48 MGF
50 ETB19,341 MGF
100 ETB38,681.9 MGF
500 ETB193,410 MGF
1,000 ETB386,819 MGF
5,000 ETB1,934,100 MGF
10,000 ETB3,868,190 MGF

MGF to ETB Chart

1 MGF = 0 ETB

1 Malagasy Franc to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0129230.013103
Low
0.0124910.012491
Average
0.0128490.012907
Volatility
0.62%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

More Ethiopian Birr info

, ratings