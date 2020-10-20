1 MGF to EEK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Estonian Krooni

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00061638481 Estonian Krooni

1 EEK = 1,622.36 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated Sep 29, 2024, 05:24 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Estonian Kroon

MGF
EEK
1 MGF0.000616385 EEK
5 MGF0.00308192 EEK
10 MGF0.00616385 EEK
25 MGF0.0154096 EEK
50 MGF0.0308192 EEK
100 MGF0.0616385 EEK
500 MGF0.308192 EEK
1,000 MGF0.616385 EEK
5,000 MGF3.08192 EEK
10,000 MGF6.16385 EEK

Convert Estonian Kroon to Malagasy Franc

EEK
MGF
1 EEK1,622.36 MGF
5 EEK8,111.82 MGF
10 EEK16,223.6 MGF
25 EEK40,559.1 MGF
50 EEK81,118.2 MGF
100 EEK162,236 MGF
500 EEK811,182 MGF
1,000 EEK1,622,360 MGF
5,000 EEK8,111,820 MGF
10,000 EEK16,223,600 MGF

MGF to EEK Chart

1 MGF = 0 EEK

1 Malagasy Franc to Estonian Kroon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000200290.00020807
Low
0.000196690.00019488
Average
0.000198040.00020033
Volatility
0.35%0.64%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

