1 MGF to DOGE - Convert Malagasy Francs to Dogecoins

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000409532195025 Dogecoins

1 DOGE = 2,441.81 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Malagasy Franc to Dogecoin conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Dogecoin

mgf
MGF
doge
DOGE
1 MGF0.000409532 DOGE
5 MGF0.00204766 DOGE
10 MGF0.00409532 DOGE
25 MGF0.0102383 DOGE
50 MGF0.0204766 DOGE
100 MGF0.0409532 DOGE
500 MGF0.204766 DOGE
1,000 MGF0.409532 DOGE
5,000 MGF2.04766 DOGE
10,000 MGF4.09532 DOGE

Convert Dogecoin to Malagasy Franc

doge
DOGE
mgf
MGF
1 DOGE2,441.81 MGF
5 DOGE12,209.1 MGF
10 DOGE24,418.1 MGF
25 DOGE61,045.3 MGF
50 DOGE122,091 MGF
100 DOGE244,181 MGF
500 DOGE1,220,910 MGF
1,000 DOGE2,441,810 MGF
5,000 DOGE12,209,100 MGF
10,000 DOGE24,418,100 MGF

MGF to DOGE Chart

1 MGF = 0 DOGE

1 Malagasy Franc to Dogecoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00185810.0018581
Low
0.00135100.0011244
Average
0.00165650.0014952
Volatility
3.22%4.37%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

doge

DOGE - Dogecoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.

