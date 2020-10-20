1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000409532195025 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 2,441.81 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
1 Malagasy Franc =
MGF
DOGE
|1 MGF
|0.000409532 DOGE
|5 MGF
|0.00204766 DOGE
|10 MGF
|0.00409532 DOGE
|25 MGF
|0.0102383 DOGE
|50 MGF
|0.0204766 DOGE
|100 MGF
|0.0409532 DOGE
|500 MGF
|0.204766 DOGE
|1,000 MGF
|0.409532 DOGE
|5,000 MGF
|2.04766 DOGE
|10,000 MGF
|4.09532 DOGE
DOGE
MGF
|1 DOGE
|2,441.81 MGF
|5 DOGE
|12,209.1 MGF
|10 DOGE
|24,418.1 MGF
|25 DOGE
|61,045.3 MGF
|50 DOGE
|122,091 MGF
|100 DOGE
|244,181 MGF
|500 DOGE
|1,220,910 MGF
|1,000 DOGE
|2,441,810 MGF
|5,000 DOGE
|12,209,100 MGF
|10,000 DOGE
|24,418,100 MGF
1 MGF = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0018581
|0.0018581
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0013510
|0.0011244
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0016565
|0.0014952
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.22%
|4.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
