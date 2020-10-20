1 Malagasy Franc =
0.007995253 Djiboutian Francs
1 DJF = 125.074 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
DJF
|1 MGF
|0.00799525 DJF
|5 MGF
|0.0399763 DJF
|10 MGF
|0.0799525 DJF
|25 MGF
|0.199881 DJF
|50 MGF
|0.399763 DJF
|100 MGF
|0.799525 DJF
|500 MGF
|3.99763 DJF
|1,000 MGF
|7.99525 DJF
|5,000 MGF
|39.9763 DJF
|10,000 MGF
|79.9525 DJF
1 MGF = 0 DJF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.040069
|0.041018
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.038572
|0.038572
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.039758
|0.040115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.More Djiboutian Franc info
