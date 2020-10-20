1 MGF to CYP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cypriot Pounds

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000024320497 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 41,117.6 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

CYP replaced by EUR

Malagasy Franc to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cypriot Pound

mgf
MGF
cyp
CYP
1 MGF0.0000243205 CYP
5 MGF0.000121602 CYP
10 MGF0.000243205 CYP
25 MGF0.000608012 CYP
50 MGF0.00121602 CYP
100 MGF0.00243205 CYP
500 MGF0.0121602 CYP
1,000 MGF0.0243205 CYP
5,000 MGF0.121602 CYP
10,000 MGF0.243205 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Malagasy Franc

cyp
CYP
mgf
MGF
1 CYP41,117.6 MGF
5 CYP205,588 MGF
10 CYP411,176 MGF
25 CYP1,027,940 MGF
50 CYP2,055,880 MGF
100 CYP4,111,760 MGF
500 CYP20,558,800 MGF
1,000 CYP41,117,600 MGF
5,000 CYP205,588,000 MGF
10,000 CYP411,176,000 MGF

MGF to CYP Chart

1 MGF = 0 CYP

1 Malagasy Franc to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

, ratings