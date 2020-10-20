1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0010762878 Cuban Pesos
1 CUP = 929.120 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
CUP
|1 MGF
|0.00107629 CUP
|5 MGF
|0.00538144 CUP
|10 MGF
|0.0107629 CUP
|25 MGF
|0.0269072 CUP
|50 MGF
|0.0538144 CUP
|100 MGF
|0.107629 CUP
|500 MGF
|0.538144 CUP
|1,000 MGF
|1.07629 CUP
|5,000 MGF
|5.38144 CUP
|10,000 MGF
|10.7629 CUP
1 MGF = 0 CUP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0053939
|0.0055190
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0051952
|0.0051952
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0053534
|0.0054024
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Cuban Peso info
