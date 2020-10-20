1 MGF to CUC - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cuban Convertible Pesos

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000044927699 Cuban Convertible Pesos

1 CUC = 22,258.0 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Cuban Convertible Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:35 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cuban Convertible Peso

mgf
MGF
cuc
CUC
1 MGF0.0000449277 CUC
5 MGF0.000224638 CUC
10 MGF0.000449277 CUC
25 MGF0.00112319 CUC
50 MGF0.00224638 CUC
100 MGF0.00449277 CUC
500 MGF0.0224638 CUC
1,000 MGF0.0449277 CUC
5,000 MGF0.224638 CUC
10,000 MGF0.449277 CUC

Convert Cuban Convertible Peso to Malagasy Franc

cuc
CUC
mgf
MGF
1 CUC22,258 MGF
5 CUC111,290 MGF
10 CUC222,580 MGF
25 CUC556,450 MGF
50 CUC1,112,900 MGF
100 CUC2,225,800 MGF
500 CUC11,129,000 MGF
1,000 CUC22,258,000 MGF
5,000 CUC111,290,000 MGF
10,000 CUC222,580,000 MGF

MGF to CUC Chart

1 MGF = 0 CUC

1 Malagasy Franc to Cuban Convertible Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000225030.00023021
Low
0.000216750.00021675
Average
0.000223320.00022534
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

cuc

CUC - Cuban Convertible Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.

