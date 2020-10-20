1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000044927699 Cuban Convertible Pesos
1 CUC = 22,258.0 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
CUC
|1 MGF
|0.0000449277 CUC
|5 MGF
|0.000224638 CUC
|10 MGF
|0.000449277 CUC
|25 MGF
|0.00112319 CUC
|50 MGF
|0.00224638 CUC
|100 MGF
|0.00449277 CUC
|500 MGF
|0.0224638 CUC
|1,000 MGF
|0.0449277 CUC
|5,000 MGF
|0.224638 CUC
|10,000 MGF
|0.449277 CUC
1 MGF = 0 CUC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022503
|0.00023021
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021675
|0.00021675
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00022332
|0.00022534
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.More Cuban Convertible Peso info
