1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000090957024 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 10,994.2 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
BZD
|1 MGF
|0.000090957 BZD
|5 MGF
|0.000454785 BZD
|10 MGF
|0.00090957 BZD
|25 MGF
|0.00227393 BZD
|50 MGF
|0.00454785 BZD
|100 MGF
|0.0090957 BZD
|500 MGF
|0.0454785 BZD
|1,000 MGF
|0.090957 BZD
|5,000 MGF
|0.454785 BZD
|10,000 MGF
|0.90957 BZD
1 MGF = 0 BZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00045492
|0.00046603
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00043878
|0.00043878
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00045156
|0.00045543
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.66%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.More Belizean Dollar info
