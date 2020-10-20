1 MGF to BYR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Belarusian Rubles

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

1.4692061 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYR = 0.680640 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

BYR replaced by BYN

Malagasy Franc to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:34 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Belarusian Ruble

mgf
MGF
byr
BYR
1 MGF1.46921 BYR
5 MGF7.34603 BYR
10 MGF14.6921 BYR
25 MGF36.7302 BYR
50 MGF73.4603 BYR
100 MGF146.921 BYR
500 MGF734.603 BYR
1,000 MGF1,469.21 BYR
5,000 MGF7,346.03 BYR
10,000 MGF14,692.1 BYR

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Malagasy Franc

byr
BYR
mgf
MGF
1 BYR0.68064 MGF
5 BYR3.4032 MGF
10 BYR6.8064 MGF
25 BYR17.016 MGF
50 BYR34.032 MGF
100 BYR68.064 MGF
500 BYR340.32 MGF
1,000 BYR680.64 MGF
5,000 BYR3,403.2 MGF
10,000 BYR6,806.4 MGF

MGF to BYR Chart

1 MGF = 0 BYR

1 Malagasy Franc to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000736270.00075280
Low
0.000708770.00070877
Average
0.000730520.00073706
Volatility
0.56%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

byr

BYR - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.

