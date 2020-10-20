1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000612345 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 1,633.07 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
BWP
|1 MGF
|0.000612345 BWP
|5 MGF
|0.00306173 BWP
|10 MGF
|0.00612345 BWP
|25 MGF
|0.0153086 BWP
|50 MGF
|0.0306173 BWP
|100 MGF
|0.0612345 BWP
|500 MGF
|0.306173 BWP
|1,000 MGF
|0.612345 BWP
|5,000 MGF
|3.06173 BWP
|10,000 MGF
|6.12345 BWP
1 MGF = 0 BWP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0030864
|0.0031577
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0029619
|0.0029619
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0030394
|0.0030758
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.65%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.More Botswana Pula info
