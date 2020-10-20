1 MGF to BWP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Botswana Pule

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000612345 Botswana Pule

1 BWP = 1,633.07 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Botswana Pula conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:34 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Botswana Pula

mgf
MGF
bwp
BWP
1 MGF0.000612345 BWP
5 MGF0.00306173 BWP
10 MGF0.00612345 BWP
25 MGF0.0153086 BWP
50 MGF0.0306173 BWP
100 MGF0.0612345 BWP
500 MGF0.306173 BWP
1,000 MGF0.612345 BWP
5,000 MGF3.06173 BWP
10,000 MGF6.12345 BWP

Convert Botswana Pula to Malagasy Franc

bwp
BWP
mgf
MGF
1 BWP1,633.07 MGF
5 BWP8,165.33 MGF
10 BWP16,330.7 MGF
25 BWP40,826.7 MGF
50 BWP81,653.3 MGF
100 BWP163,307 MGF
500 BWP816,533 MGF
1,000 BWP1,633,070 MGF
5,000 BWP8,165,330 MGF
10,000 BWP16,330,700 MGF

MGF to BWP Chart

1 MGF = 0 BWP

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Botswana Pula stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00308640.0031577
Low
0.00296190.0029619
Average
0.00303940.0030758
Volatility
0.65%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bwp

BWP - Botswana Pula

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.

More Botswana Pula info

