1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0037525787 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 266.483 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
BTN
|1 MGF
|0.00375258 BTN
|5 MGF
|0.0187629 BTN
|10 MGF
|0.0375258 BTN
|25 MGF
|0.0938145 BTN
|50 MGF
|0.187629 BTN
|100 MGF
|0.375258 BTN
|500 MGF
|1.87629 BTN
|1,000 MGF
|3.75258 BTN
|5,000 MGF
|18.7629 BTN
|10,000 MGF
|37.5258 BTN
1 MGF = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018800
|0.019180
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018096
|0.018096
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.018643
|0.018797
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
