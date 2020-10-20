1 MGF to BSD - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bahamian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000044026966 Bahamian Dollars

1 BSD = 22,713.4 MGF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Bahamian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 25, 2024, 03:51 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bahamian Dollar

mgf
MGF
bsd
BSD
1 MGF0.000044027 BSD
5 MGF0.000220135 BSD
10 MGF0.00044027 BSD
25 MGF0.00110067 BSD
50 MGF0.00220135 BSD
100 MGF0.0044027 BSD
500 MGF0.0220135 BSD
1,000 MGF0.044027 BSD
5,000 MGF0.220135 BSD
10,000 MGF0.44027 BSD

Convert Bahamian Dollar to Malagasy Franc

bsd
BSD
mgf
MGF
1 BSD22,713.4 MGF
5 BSD113,567 MGF
10 BSD227,134 MGF
25 BSD567,834 MGF
50 BSD1,135,670 MGF
100 BSD2,271,340 MGF
500 BSD11,356,700 MGF
1,000 BSD22,713,400 MGF
5,000 BSD113,567,000 MGF
10,000 BSD227,134,000 MGF

MGF to BSD Chart

1 MGF = 0 BSD

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Bahamian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000224590.00022675
Low
0.000216750.00021675
Average
0.000222340.00022395
Volatility
0.87%0.54%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bsd

BSD - Bahamian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.

More Bahamian Dollar info

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings