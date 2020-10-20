1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000044026966 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 22,713.4 MGF
MGF
BSD
|1 MGF
|0.000044027 BSD
|5 MGF
|0.000220135 BSD
|10 MGF
|0.00044027 BSD
|25 MGF
|0.00110067 BSD
|50 MGF
|0.00220135 BSD
|100 MGF
|0.0044027 BSD
|500 MGF
|0.0220135 BSD
|1,000 MGF
|0.044027 BSD
|5,000 MGF
|0.220135 BSD
|10,000 MGF
|0.44027 BSD
1 MGF = 0 BSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022459
|0.00022675
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021675
|0.00021675
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00022234
|0.00022395
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.87%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.More Bahamian Dollar info
