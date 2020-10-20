1 MGF to AZN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Azerbaijan Manats

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00007637302 Azerbaijan Manats

1 AZN = 13,093.6 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijan Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 17:33 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijan Manat

mgf
MGF
azn
AZN
1 MGF0.000076373 AZN
5 MGF0.000381865 AZN
10 MGF0.00076373 AZN
25 MGF0.00190933 AZN
50 MGF0.00381865 AZN
100 MGF0.0076373 AZN
500 MGF0.0381865 AZN
1,000 MGF0.076373 AZN
5,000 MGF0.381865 AZN
10,000 MGF0.76373 AZN

Convert Azerbaijan Manat to Malagasy Franc

azn
AZN
mgf
MGF
1 AZN13,093.6 MGF
5 AZN65,468.1 MGF
10 AZN130,936 MGF
25 AZN327,341 MGF
50 AZN654,681 MGF
100 AZN1,309,360 MGF
500 AZN6,546,810 MGF
1,000 AZN13,093,600 MGF
5,000 AZN65,468,100 MGF
10,000 AZN130,936,000 MGF

MGF to AZN Chart

1 MGF = 0 AZN

1 Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijan Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000382530.00039163
Low
0.000368460.00036846
Average
0.000379720.00038321
Volatility
0.57%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

More Azerbaijan Manat info

